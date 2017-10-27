(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Economy posts impressive growth

Despite hurricanes, the US economy grew at a 3% annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said.

The President and the informant

Trump pressed for an FBI informant's gag order to be lifted, sources say. In an interview with CNN, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump's interest in the probe of an Obama-era uranium deal.

'I'm just like you'

Actress Rose McGowan gave a rousing speech at The Women's Convention in Detroit, Michigan, in her first public appearance since accusing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

'The numbers just don't add up'

The official death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico is 51 people. CNN visited every funeral home in one town to test the government's count

Tiger Woods gets probation

The golfer pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Florida. Woods was arrested on Memorial Day under suspicion of driving under the influence.

JFK assassination revelations

A mob hit on Fidel Castro, sabotaged plane parts and a CIA intercept: Check out the highlights from the 2,800-plus documents released relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

