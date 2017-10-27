Nairobi (CNN) Only a third of registered voters cast a ballot in Kenya's presidential election rerun on Thursday , according to the country's independent election commission chairman.

The 33% turnout was considerably lower than at the initial poll held in August, when almost 80% of the 19.6 million registered voters took part.

A police official looks on as residents walk into a polling station the Kibera slum area of Nairobi on Thursday.

Kenyatta is seeking a second five-year term. The voting authority has seven days to declare a winner, but a Kenyatta victory appears likely.

Voting appeared peaceful in most of the country on Thursday but the low turnout suggests many of Odinga's supporters acquiesced to his call for a boycott of the ballot.

The turnout figure released by the electoral commission does not include the five counties -- Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homabay, Busia -- where voting was postponed until Saturday after skirmishes between demonstrators and police broke out. All five counties are areas are where opposition support is high.

At least five people died in violence linked to Thursday's election, according to Kenya's National Police Service and the country's Red Cross.

In a statement Friday, police service spokesman George Kinoti confirmed one person was shot dead by police in Homa Bay county, while two others died from gunshot wounds in the western town of Kisumu.

The Red Cross said one person was killed during opposition demonstrations in Nairobi's Mathare slum on Thursday. An eyewitness said the man was shot as police dispersed protesters.

The NGO said another man died after he was hit by a stray bullet during running battles between police and protesters in Bungoma county on Friday morning.

Polling stations closed

Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of Kenya's electoral board, said 5,319 polling stations out of more than 40,000 had not opened. He added that they had been prevented from opening by bad weather and "security" issues.

When asked if any additional security measures are being put in place for Saturday, he said that "the commission is under duty to give voters the right to vote" and that at this point they "cannot make a decision whether to extend the right to vote beyond Saturday" if clashes with opposition supporters interfere with people's ability to get to the polls again.

Kenyan police officers peer around a building after throwing tear gas at stone-throwing protestors in Kibera on Thursday.

Linus Kaikai, chairman of the Kenya Editors Guild, said Thursday that the opposition had proved to be too strong in its heartland.

"It's very unlikely another try (at holding an election) will work at all because the clear message from that side of the country and the leadership of the opposition is they cannot take part in this exercise," he added.

"They want the reforms they have demanded to be carried out in the IEBC, they basically want a different environment and a new general election altogether."

Thursday's rerun revealed the deep divisions running through Kenya. Headlines splashing the front pages of local newspapers on Friday read: "One Kenya: Two Faces" and "The Big Divide."

Many are questioning the legitimacy of Thursday's election given how few people chose to head to the polls, but a Kenyatta spokesperson told CNN that just because people didn't turn up to vote does not mean that they all back Odinga.

Observers will be paying close attention to how the situation unfolds in the coming days. As the largest economy in east Africa, any unrest could have ripple effects far beyond the nation of 47 million people.

Many view Kenya's fate as a key indicator for stability in a region that includes the fledgling Somali government and politically tense Sudan and South Sudan.

Ongoing uncertainty has left residents of the east African economic powerhouse on edge. The election has become so divisive, it has revived fears of violence like that experienced in 2007 and 2008, when at least 1,000 people were killed in Kenya.