Breaking News

Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe

by Selena Randhawa, CNN

Updated 8:57 PM ET, Thu October 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This former Lucky Strike warehouse and auto repair shop in San Francisco was converted into a home by designer Stanley Saitowitz and architecture firm Natoma Architects.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Lucky Strike, San FranciscoThis former Lucky Strike warehouse and auto repair shop in San Francisco was converted into a home by designer Stanley Saitowitz and architecture firm Natoma Architects.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
The designers used gray-stained materials and paint to camouflage some parts of the building.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Lucky Strike, San FranciscoThe designers used gray-stained materials and paint to camouflage some parts of the building.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
New Lab was an abandoned warehouse in Brooklyn&#39;s Navy Yard before being converted into a multipurpose workspace by Macro Sea.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
New Lab, BrooklynNew Lab was an abandoned warehouse in Brooklyn's Navy Yard before being converted into a multipurpose workspace by Macro Sea.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Having been open for a year, it is now home to over 100 late-stage start-ups working in robotics, AI, nanotechnology, urban farming, connected devices, and more.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
New Lab, BrooklynHaving been open for a year, it is now home to over 100 late-stage start-ups working in robotics, AI, nanotechnology, urban farming, connected devices, and more.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
A former warehouse on the grounds of a monastery in Lisbon was transformed into a beautiful chapel by Site Specific Arquitectura. The chapel is located in the center of the monastery.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Warehouse, LisbonA former warehouse on the grounds of a monastery in Lisbon was transformed into a beautiful chapel by Site Specific Arquitectura. The chapel is located in the center of the monastery.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
The interior was designed to create a simple place of worship and features simple wooden furniture and minimal decor.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Warehouse, LisbonThe interior was designed to create a simple place of worship and features simple wooden furniture and minimal decor.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
This former spice warehouse on the Singapore River was transformed into a luxury hotel by Zarch Architects. The Warehouse Hotel still boasts elements of the old building, which used to be a hub in the spice trade.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Warehouse Hotel, SingaporeThis former spice warehouse on the Singapore River was transformed into a luxury hotel by Zarch Architects. The Warehouse Hotel still boasts elements of the old building, which used to be a hub in the spice trade.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
The interior of the Warehouse Hotel was designed by Asylum design firm, who took care to preserve the building&#39;s history.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Warehouse Hotel, SingaporeThe interior of the Warehouse Hotel was designed by Asylum design firm, who took care to preserve the building's history.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
London studio Emry&#39;s Architect converted two warehouses into six luxury flats in Covent Garden.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Flat conversion, Covent GardenLondon studio Emry's Architect converted two warehouses into six luxury flats in Covent Garden.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
The suites still feature the original pitched roof and exposed bricks of the warehouse -- Emry&#39;s studios was careful to retain as much of the original design of the building as possible.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Flat conversion, Covent GardenThe suites still feature the original pitched roof and exposed bricks of the warehouse -- Emry's studios was careful to retain as much of the original design of the building as possible.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Formerly owned by the São Paulo Tramway, this old distribution factory was turned into a workspace for artists and creatives by Triptyque. It is now known as the The Cultural Center of the Red Bull Station.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
The Cultural Center of the Red Bull Station, São PauloFormerly owned by the São Paulo Tramway, this old distribution factory was turned into a workspace for artists and creatives by Triptyque. It is now known as the The Cultural Center of the Red Bull Station.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
The Red Bull Station, which is located in the heart of Brazil&#39;s most populous city, is a five-story building home to a music studio, an art gallery, a roof terrace and working spaces for artists and musicians alike.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
The Red Bull Station, São PauloThe Red Bull Station, which is located in the heart of Brazil's most populous city, is a five-story building home to a music studio, an art gallery, a roof terrace and working spaces for artists and musicians alike.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Blue Bottle Coffee&#39;s new Japanese head office was a derelict warehouse before Schemata Architects converted it into a versatile workspace.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Blue Bottle Coffee HQ, TokyoBlue Bottle Coffee's new Japanese head office was a derelict warehouse before Schemata Architects converted it into a versatile workspace.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Located in Tokyo, the space also hosts a cafe, a roastery, a barista training room and a pastry factory.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Blue Bottle Coffee HQ, JapanLocated in Tokyo, the space also hosts a cafe, a roastery, a barista training room and a pastry factory.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Originally a 1930s waterworks warehouse, this building was converted into a center for homeless youth in Toronto by LGA Architectural Partners.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Former waterworks, TorontoOriginally a 1930s waterworks warehouse, this building was converted into a center for homeless youth in Toronto by LGA Architectural Partners.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Eva, the nonprofit that runs the building, provides shelter and education for homeless youth in the Toronto area.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Former waterworks, TorontoEva, the nonprofit that runs the building, provides shelter and education for homeless youth in the Toronto area.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
This 125-year-old disused windmill in Suffolk UK was transformed into a luxury guest house by Beech Architects.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Disused windmill, SuffolkThis 125-year-old disused windmill in Suffolk UK was transformed into a luxury guest house by Beech Architects.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
The windmill, which was a derelict stump for decades, contains two bedrooms, a large kitchen and a viewing pad that offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
Photos: Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe
Disused windmill, SuffolkThe windmill, which was a derelict stump for decades, contains two bedrooms, a large kitchen and a viewing pad that offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
McCarthy Building renovationMcCarthy Building renovation2new lab brooklyn 1new lab brooklyn 2portuguese chapel warehouse 1portuguese chapel warehouse 2warehouse hotel singapore1warehouse hotel singapore 2warehouse home covent garden 3warehouse homes covent garden 2sao paulo warehouse 1sao paulo warehouse 2Tokyo warehouse cafe 1tokyo warehouse cafe 2toronto warehouse1toronto warehouse2suffolk windmill 1suffolk windmill 2

Story highlights

  • Industrial warehouses are being converted into homes, offices, restaurants and shops
  • Warehouses are popular for their high ceilings and expansive spaces, particularly in crowded modern cities

(CNN)In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, the Industrial Revolution saw countless industries depart from the handmade era as machine-based manufacturing processes swept the globe.

Architecture, as it always does, responded, and the humble warehouse evolved to accommodate this new type of industry.
In cities such as Manchester, England, the distinctive cotton warehouse, for example, proliferated, with these imposing structures becoming physical markers of their time.
    In recent decades, however, many of these brick buildings are standing empty.
    But perhaps not for long.
    Read More
    From the old spice warehouses of Singapore to the graffiti-covered derelict storehouses of Paris, industrial renovations are re-energizing metropolises worldwide.

    Warehouse renaissance

    Warehouses, as we know them, were first built when nations "were finding trade routes and building vessels that could go further," says Shumi Bose, an architectural historian.
    "Trade increased by a tremendous degree (during this time) and we needed larger, strong buildings to store the goods," says Bose.
    Strategically located by waterways and railways, warehouses also had big windows to allow larger materials to be brought in through them.
    "These buildings were built very practically with one thing in mind -- to get the goods into the buildings with a minimum amount of effort," says Bose.
    A view of London from Tower Bridge shows warehouses in 1982.
    A view of London from Tower Bridge shows warehouses in 1982.
    After the decline of the industrial revolution, huge warehouses became obsolete, and as industry moved out of their neighborhoods often crime and prostitution moved in, says Bose.
    It wasn't until the 1990s and early 2000s that warehouses started to enjoy a renaissance.
    "Let's look at New York as an example. The warehouses and lofts in downtown Manhattan were completely derelict in the 70s and very cheap," Bose says.
    "It is only when artists started living there did it start to (become trendy). The art and creative community, in one way, established the regeneration and renovation (of these buildings)."

    The metamorphosis

    The Meatpacking District in New York was one of the first places where warehouse conversions took place.
    For 100 years, this area had housed slaughterhouses and meat wholesales until the late 1990s when trendier businesses and artists started moving in.
    Brian Rose is a New York based photographer whose book "Metamorphosis: Meatpacking District" features images of the area in 1985, when the area was industrial, compared with photos he took in 2013, when it was largely a shopping an entertainment zone.
    "The neighborhood was a tough environment to deal with. But there was no doubt about the atmospheric quality of the streets and architecture, and once the market closed up, change came on explosively," he says.
    "In all my time in New York, I've never seen a place transformed so completely in such a short period of time."
    The area now boasts of hundreds of shops, cafes, work and residential spaces, many located in old industrial buildings.
    "It's a really fascinating mix of the old and the new," says Rose.

    Industrial homes

    In 2014, Sophie Bush founded Warehouse Home Magazine, a publication dedicated to interior design in warehouses.
    It has since expanded into 100 countries, and Bush says, has thousands of readers. She believes the magazine's success is a reflection of the growing popularity of industrial building conversions.
    "In the Victorian period, when a lot of them were built, architecture was something that was really celebrated and revered so the quality and the details of these buildings make them incredibly intricate and attractive," she says.
    Victorian architecture, even for industrial buildings, was surprisingly ornate.
    "They were a means of demonstrating the success of a company, a family business or an international trading company such as the East India Company and of the local area," explains Bush.
    Sophie Bush founded Warehouse Home Magazine in 2014
    Sophie Bush founded Warehouse Home Magazine in 2014
    Naturally, Bush herself lives in an industrial loft conversation in east London.
    "I found this beautiful flat and just fell in love with its original features. It had a lot of exposed brick work, steel columns, wooden floors," she tells CNN.
    "It wasn't like the standard cookie-cutter type of flats that you (often) find in London."

    Style or substance?

    It's not just the chic appeal of exposed brickwork and high ceilings that is driving the warehouse conversion trend.
    According to the United Nations, more than 50% of the world's population now lives in urban centers. That number is expected to reach 66% by 2050.
    With rising urban populations putting pressure on space in cities, architects are turning to unused industrial buildings to help solve the problem of overcrowding.
    Frederick Jung is the founder of Jung Architects in Paris.
    Eight years ago, he was approached by marketing agency BETC to help it find and develop a new work space.
    Locating a building in the French capital large enough to house all of BETC's 950 employees and clients was a difficult task. When the possibility of converting the Les Magasins Généraux building arose, Jung knew they had found a solution.
    Built in 1931 and originally used as a flour and grain warehouse, the 20,000 square meter structure located in the northeastern outskirts of Paris had been unused for years. Changes in the food industry led to the closure of the warehouse in the early 2000s, and it became a favorite spot for graffiti artists from around the world.
    "These types of industrial buildings offer specificities that you can't find in a regular office building produced by the new construction system."
    Jung is referring to the size of the Les Magasins Généraux.
    "You cannot find in the market another building as big as this -- that has enough space for photo studios, recording studios, restaurants, etc. We can do a lot of different things with this space."
    The restoration of the Les Magasins Généraux took eight years. Jung was careful to retain the original features of the 1930s warehouse, including its concrete framework and large passageways.
    "For architects, it's an opportunity to create new elements inside an old structure and keep alive the history of these amazing places," says Jung.