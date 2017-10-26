Photos: The week in 27 photos Myeshia Johnson kisses the casket of her husband, US Army Sgt. La David Johnson, during his burial service in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday, October 21. Sgt. Johnson and three other American soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger on October 4. Hide Caption 1 of 27

A man is lifted to safety after Typhoon Lan caused flooding in Tokyo on Monday, October 23.

A woman dressed as the skeleton figure Catrina waits for a Catrina procession in Mexico City on Sunday, October 22. The march was part of celebrations for the Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday that begins on October 31.

A man falls from his motorbike as he tries to pass through a burning barricade in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, October 25. The barricade, set up by supporters of presidential candidate Raila Odinga, was meant to block vehicles from delivering electoral materials to polling stations in the Kibera slum. Odinga, the main opposition candidate, had urged his supporters to boycott the latest election -- the second in less than three months. The first election was annulled by the country's Supreme Court after Odinga said the results were electronically tampered with. But Odinga still decided to boycott the second election, saying the electoral commission had not implemented reforms.

Two white-tiger cubs -- part of sextuplets -- are seen at the Yunnan Zoo in Kunming, China, on Wednesday, October 25. According to the zoo, white tigers usually give birth to two or three cubs. Sextuplets (six at a time) are considered very rare.

US Sen. Jeff Flake talks briefly with reporters after giving a blistering speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, October 24. Flake, an Arizona Republican and a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, announced in his speech that he would not run for re-election, bemoaning the "coarsening" tenor of politics in the United States.

A conductor leads a military band in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Tuesday, October 24. It was the closing ceremony for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

From left, former US Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama gather at the start of a hurricane-relief concert in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, October 21. President Donald Trump appeared in a taped video message to the concertgoers.

Internally displaced people in Juba, South Sudan, demonstrate Wednesday, October 25, during the visit of Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations. Haley issued a stern warning to South Sudan's President on Wednesday, telling him "the hate and the violence that we are seeing has to stop," or the United States will reconsider its financial support for the country. South Sudan is the world's youngest country, having gained independence from Sudan in 2011, but it has been embroiled in a violent civil conflict for nearly its entire existence.

A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in Alto Paraiso de Goias, Brazil, on Tuesday, October 24.

Alexzander Miller, left, talks with his lawyer, Elias Fanous, during his arraignment in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday, October 24. Miller, 15, is one of five Michigan teenagers accused of throwing a rock off a highway overpass and killing a passenger in a van. The teens face a variety of charges, including second-degree murder. All have pleaded not guilty, according to one of the boys' attorneys.

Paul Papalia, Western Australia's minister for tourism, tries to get a selfie with a quokka during a visit to the state's Rottnest Island on Tuesday, October 24.

People hang onto ropes after jumping off a bridge together in Hortolandia, Brazil, on Sunday, October 22. According to organizers, 245 people were trying to set a new world record for "rope jumping."

Katty Malang Mikunug, a displaced resident of Marawi, Philippines, takes a photo of herself in her wedding dress Saturday, October 21, in Saguiaran, Philippines. A few days earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Marawi had been liberated from ISIS-affiliated militants following a five-month standoff.

A dog in a pineapple costume attends the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City on Saturday, October 21.

The ceremonial urn of Thailand's late King, Bhumibol Adulyadej, is transported during his funeral procession and royal cremation ceremony on Thursday, October 26. An endless sea of black-clad mourners filled Bangkok's streets to say a final goodbye to their beloved monarch.

Norwegian model and actress Natassia Malthe, left, is joined by attorney Gloria Allred during a news conference in New York City on Wednesday, October 25. Malthe has accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, adding to the list of women who have come forward to accuse Weinstein of inappropriate behavior. Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company following an extensive New York Times report that detailed allegations spanning decades. A spokeswoman for Weinstein has said that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

Racka sheep are herded from their summer pasture to their winter habitat in Hortobagy, Hungary, on Saturday, October 21.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, center, walks out of a courtroom after being released on bail on Tuesday, October 24. Wong and Nathan Law, two leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, were freed by a judge while they appeal their prison terms. They were jailed in August for offenses related to street protests in 2014. The demonstrations shut down parts of central Hong Kong for more than two months.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One in Washington on Wednesday, October 25. Trump was set to fly to Texas to receive a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts.

Tanya Williams, right, consoles neighbor Dawn Lockhart as they view their burned homes in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, October 20. Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed by wildfires.

A severely malnourished child rests on her bed inside a rehabilitation center in Tshikapa, Congo, on Monday, October 23. Conflict between the government and a local militia has displaced more than 1 million people since August 2016.

Police use a water cannon to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jews who were holding an anti-draft protest and blocking the main entrance to Jerusalem on Monday, October 23. Last month, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected a bill that would have exempted some ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service.

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Aslamova during a fashion show in Moscow on Monday, October 23.

A makeshift memorial for shooting victim Anthony Naiboa sits on a sidewalk in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, October 24. The 20-year-old is one of three people shot in the same neighborhood in 11 days, and police believe the deaths are related.

Jordan's Queen Rania meets Rohingya Muslim children as she visits a refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, on Monday, October 23. More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar since late August, creating "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare," according to Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations.