The week in 27 photos

A woman dressed as the skeleton figure Catrina waits for a Catrina procession in Mexico City on Sunday, October 22. The march was part of celebrations for the Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday that begins on October 31.
Two white-tiger cubs -- part of sextuplets -- are seen at the Yunnan Zoo in Kunming, China, on Wednesday, October 25. According to the zoo, white tigers usually give birth to two or three cubs. Sextuplets (six at a time) are considered very rare.
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in Alto Paraiso de Goias, Brazil, on Tuesday, October 24.
Paul Papalia, Western Australia's minister for tourism, tries to get a selfie with a quokka during a visit to the state's Rottnest Island on Tuesday, October 24.
A dog in a pineapple costume attends the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City on Saturday, October 21.
Racka sheep are herded from their summer pasture to their winter habitat in Hortobagy, Hungary, on Saturday, October 21.
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One in Washington on Wednesday, October 25. Trump was set to fly to Texas to receive a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts.
A severely malnourished child rests on her bed inside a rehabilitation center in Tshikapa, Congo, on Monday, October 23. Conflict between the government and a local militia has displaced more than 1 million people since August 2016.
Police use a water cannon to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jews who were holding an anti-draft protest and blocking the main entrance to Jerusalem on Monday, October 23. Last month, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected a bill that would have exempted some ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service.
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Aslamova during a fashion show in Moscow on Monday, October 23.