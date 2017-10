The week in 28 photos

A man falls from his motorbike as he tries to pass through a burning barricade in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, October 25. The barricade, set up by supporters of presidential candidate Raila Odinga, was meant to block vehicles from delivering electoral materials to polling stations in the Kibera slum. Odinga, the main opposition candidate, had urged his supporters to boycott the latest election -- the second in less than three months. The first election was annulled by the country's Supreme Court after Odinga said the results were electronically tampered with. But Odinga still decided to boycott the second election, saying the electoral commission had not implemented reforms.