Lucky Strike, San Francisco – This former Lucky Strike warehouse and auto repair shop in San Francisco was converted into a home by designer Stanley Saitowitz and architecture firm Natoma Architects.
Lucky Strike, San Francisco – The designers used gray-stained materials and paint to camouflage some parts of the building.
New Lab, Brooklyn – New Lab was an abandoned warehouse in Brooklyn's Navy Yard before being converted into a multipurpose workspace by Macro Sea.
New Lab, Brooklyn – Having been open for a year, it is now home to over 100 late-stage start-ups working in robotics, AI, nanotechnology, urban farming, connected devices, and more.
Warehouse, Lisbon – A former warehouse on the grounds of a monastery in Lisbon was transformed into a beautiful chapel by Site Specific Arquitectura. The chapel is located in the center of the monastery.
Warehouse, Lisbon – The interior was designed to create a simple place of worship and features simple wooden furniture and minimal decor.
Warehouse Hotel, Singapore – This former spice warehouse on the Singapore River was transformed into a luxury hotel by Zarch Architects. The Warehouse Hotel still boasts elements of the old building, which used to be a hub in the spice trade.
Warehouse Hotel, Singapore – The interior of the Warehouse Hotel was designed by Asylum design firm, who took care to preserve the building's history.
Flat conversion, Covent Garden – London studio Emry's Architect converted two warehouses into six luxury flats in Covent Garden.
Flat conversion, Covent Garden – The suites still feature the original pitched roof and exposed bricks of the warehouse -- Emry's studios was careful to retain as much of the original design of the building as possible.
The Cultural Center of the Red Bull Station, São Paulo – Formerly owned by the São Paulo Tramway, this old distribution factory was turned into a workspace for artists and creatives by Triptyque. It is now known as the The Cultural Center of the Red Bull Station.
The Red Bull Station, São Paulo – The Red Bull Station, which is located in the heart of Brazil's most populous city, is a five-story building home to a music studio, an art gallery, a roof terrace and working spaces for artists and musicians alike.
Blue Bottle Coffee HQ, Tokyo – Blue Bottle Coffee's new Japanese head office was a derelict warehouse before Schemata Architects converted it into a versatile workspace.
Blue Bottle Coffee HQ, Japan – Located in Tokyo, the space also hosts a cafe, a roastery, a barista training room and a pastry factory.
Former waterworks, Toronto – Originally a 1930s waterworks warehouse, this building was converted into a center for homeless youth in Toronto by LGA Architectural Partners.
Former waterworks, Toronto – Eva, the nonprofit that runs the building, provides shelter and education for homeless youth in the Toronto area.
Disused windmill, Suffolk – This 125-year-old disused windmill in Suffolk UK was transformed into a luxury guest house by Beech Architects.
Disused windmill, Suffolk – The windmill, which was a derelict stump for decades, contains two bedrooms, a large kitchen and a viewing pad that offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.