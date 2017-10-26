Breaking News

Why warehouse conversions are sweeping the globe

by Selena Randhawa, CNN

Updated 8:40 PM ET, Thu October 26, 2017

This former Lucky Strike warehouse and auto repair shop in San Francisco was converted into a home by designer Stanley Saitowitz and architecture firm Natoma Architects.
The designers used gray-stained materials and paint to camouflage some parts of the building.
New Lab was an abandoned warehouse in Brooklyn&#39;s Navy Yard before being converted into a multipurpose workspace by Macro Sea.
Having been open for a year, it is now home to over 100 late-stage start-ups working in robotics, AI, nanotechnology, urban farming, connected devices, and more.
A former warehouse on the grounds of a monastery in Lisbon was transformed into a beautiful chapel by Site Specific Arquitectura. The chapel is located in the center of the monastery.
The interior was designed to create a simple place of worship and features simple wooden furniture and minimal decor.
This former spice warehouse on the Singapore River was transformed into a luxury hotel by Zarch Architects. The Warehouse Hotel still boasts elements of the old building, which used to be a hub in the spice trade.
The interior of the Warehouse Hotel was designed by Asylum design firm, who took care to preserve the building&#39;s history.
London studio Emry&#39;s Architect converted two warehouses into six luxury flats in Covent Garden.
The suites still feature the original pitched roof and exposed bricks of the warehouse -- Emry&#39;s studios was careful to retain as much of the original design of the building as possible.
Formerly owned by the São Paulo Tramway, this old distribution factory was turned into a workspace for artists and creatives by Triptyque. It is now known as the The Cultural Center of the Red Bull Station.
The Red Bull Station, which is located in the heart of Brazil&#39;s most populous city, is a five-story building home to a music studio, an art gallery, a roof terrace and working spaces for artists and musicians alike.
Blue Bottle Coffee&#39;s new Japanese head office was a derelict warehouse before Schemata Architects converted it into a versatile workspace.
Located in Tokyo, the space also hosts a cafe, a roastery, a barista training room and a pastry factory.
Originally a 1930s waterworks warehouse, this building was converted into a center for homeless youth in Toronto by LGA Architectural Partners.
Eva, the nonprofit that runs the building, provides shelter and education for homeless youth in the Toronto area.
This 125-year-old disused windmill in Suffolk UK was transformed into a luxury guest house by Beech Architects.
The windmill, which was a derelict stump for decades, contains two bedrooms, a large kitchen and a viewing pad that offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
Around the world, old industrial warehouses are being converted into beautiful spaces which accent their architectural heritage.