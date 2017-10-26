Story highlights Authorities: Michigan man Papini texted was not involved

The investigation is still ongoing

(CNN) New details are emerging in the case of Northern California mother Sherri Papini, who was abducted a year ago and found three weeks later on a roadside, battered and bruised.

Papini vanished last year while jogging near her house in Shasta County. Her husband, Keith Papini, reported her missing November 2 after she did not pick up their children from daycare.

Three weeks later, on Thanksgiving Day, she was found abandoned on Interstate 5 in Yolo County about 140 miles from the Mountain Gate jogging trail where she was last seen November.

She told authorities that her two abductors had covered their faces, and had branded her during her captivity.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that it had determined a Michigan man Papini was texting with and planned to meet before she disappeared was not involved in her kidnapping.

Read More