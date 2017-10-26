Georgia teens charged in plot to attack high school, police say

Story highlights Threats to staff and students were made in a diary kept by one of the teens

Both face several charges, including attempted murder

(CNN) Two Georgia teenagers will be in court Thursday on charges that they allegedly planned to attack their high school.

Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley, both 17, were arrested Wednesday and charged with several counts of attempted murder and making terroristic threats, among others, according to a statement from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Both are being charged as adults.

Police said Wednesday they were informed of the threat by campus police officers at Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia, about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Campus police were originally tipped off by someone who had become aware of "suspicious statements that had been made" indicating a potential threat.

Asked about the seriousness of the threat, Sgt. Marianne Kelley, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, told reporters Wednesday, "We assessed that it was definitely something that could have been moved forward with," hence the serious charges.

