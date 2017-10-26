San Ysidro, California (CNN) President Trump called for a "big, beautiful wall" between the United States and Mexico. And the vision is now morphing into reality with the construction of eight 30-foot tall prototypes in no-man's land on the border south of San Diego.

The concrete poured for the sections of wall is now hardening ahead of official tests to see if the prototypes can be scaled, dug under or simply blown up. As that happens, their arrival on the landscape is also hardening opinions.

Here are views from five people we spoke to in the shadows of the wall.

'The wall is a message'

Adriana Alvarez

"The wall is a message for Mexicans and people from Central America to stay away from the US. I don't think the wall will be effective because drugs get in through other ways and migrants will always find a way into the US right under the noses of authorities."

