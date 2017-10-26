GAO to investigate Trump voter commission

Washington (CNN) The Government Accountability Office will investigate President Donald Trump's voting commission after a request by Democratic senators, the agency said in a letter made public Thursday.

In its response this week, GAO said the work was "within the scope of its authority" and would begin in about five months, based on agency staffing.

The commission is also staffed with controversial figures who have advocated for strict voting measures and have spoken of widespread fraud, including the commission's vice chairman, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. The panel is chaired by Vice President Mike Pence.

The group has met twice, and no third meeting has been scheduled. After its second meeting, emails of one of the commission's hardline members, Heritage scholar Hans von Spakovsky, were released that showed he had demanded the panel not include any Democrats or "mainstream" members in a February message that made its way at least to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Von Spakovsky was named to the panel months later.

"After my own participation as a member, I'm confident that all the members of the commission are committed to uncovering the truth about election integrity and the other issues present in our election system and developing recommendations to safeguard and improve the voting process," von Spakovsky said after the email came to light.

The administration has defended the panel as pursuing the integrity of elections and not having a partisan objective.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.