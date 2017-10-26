Story highlights Fred Trump Jr. struggled with alcoholism for much of his life

He died in 1981 at age 43

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump personalized his anti-drug message on Thursday at the White House, discussing how his elder brother's struggle with addiction led him to never drink or smoke.

Fred Trump Jr. struggled with alcoholism for much of his life and died in 1981 at age 43. Trump has cited his brother's short life when pushing for tougher drug enforcement and awareness and did so again on Thursday.

"I had a brother, Fred. Great guy, best-looking guy, best personality, much better than mine," Trump said. "But he had a problem. He had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, 'Don't drink. Don't drink.' He was substantially older, and I listened to him and I respected (him)."

Ever since his brother's warning, Trump said, he has abstained from drinking and smoking because he had "somebody that guided me" in that aspect of life.

