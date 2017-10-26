The conspiracy theorist in chief has the keys to the national archives

(CNN) The modern master of the conspiracy theory meets the Kennedy assassination.

That's essentially the scenario as President Donald Trump, who built his political career fanning the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama wasn't born in the US and has made sport of creating new ones, took the opportunity to green-light part of a trove of previously classified documents related to the JFK assassination -- while citing national security to keep many of them secret, at least on a temporary basis.

JUST WATCHED Trump: "I will" release classified JFK files Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: "I will" release classified JFK files 06:24

Trump has relished releasing the documents, teasing it on Twitter and in comments to reporters, although the opportunity came to him courtesy of a law enacted 25 years ago in 1992, after the release of fellow conspiracy theorist Oliver Stone's movie about the assassination.

His surprise decision late Thursday to accede to mysterious government agency requests and keep a few of the documents secret will only add fuel to the fire.

Trump even added to Kennedy conspiracy canon when, during the 2016 campaign, he pushed the scurrilous idea that rival Ted Cruz's father had been photographed with Lee Harvey Oswald. There's no evidence to support that report, which came from the Trump-friendly National Enquirer. In case you needed that to be stated.