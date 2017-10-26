The conspiracy theorist in chief has the keys to the national archives

(CNN) The modern master of the conspiracy theory meets the Kennedy assassination.

That's essentially the scenario as President Donald Trump, who built his political career fanning the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama wasn't born in the US and has made sport of creating new ones, has the opportunity to green-light a trove of previously classified documents related to the JFK assassination.

Trump has relished releasing the documents, teasing it on Twitter and in comments to reporters, although the opportunity comes to him courtesy of a law enacted 25 years ago in 1992, after the release of fellow conspiracy theorist Oliver Stone's movie about the assassination.

Trump even added to Kennedy conspiracy canon when, during the 2016 campaign, he pushed the scurrilous idea that rival Ted Cruz's father had been photographed with Lee Harvey Oswald. There's no evidence to support that report, which came from the Trump-friendly National Enquirer. In case you needed that to be stated.

The Kennedy assassination theories are legion -- read about some of them here -- and it is, in many ways, the greatest conspiracy theory in US history that Oswald had help. Every responsible examination has come to the conclusion he did not.