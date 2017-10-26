Story highlights Modern presidents have really gotten into the Halloween spirit

(CNN) Since this is our last #ThrowbackThursday before Halloween, it only seemed right to highlight the ways in which the White House has gotten into the spookiest of holidays.

Take a look at the Instagram photo above. That's President John F. Kennedy with a witch and ... maybe an old-timey clown? Halloween costumes in the 1960s were a trip. The little creatures are actually his children, Caroline and John Jr. The photo was taken less than a month before Kennedy's assassination.

The Nixons hosted a number of local children at various events, capping off their time at the White House while haunted by the specter of impeachment.

In 1977, first daughter Amy Carter celebrated her 10th birthday with a Halloween theme, including pumpkin carving and a scary movie viewing. Most importantly, it was a boy-girl party. Nothing is more terrifying than that... So on theme!

