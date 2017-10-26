Newark, New Jersey (CNN) The legal team for Dr. Salomon Melgen, the co-defendant in the bribery trial of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, indicated Thursday morning it may to move for a mistrial.

The defense team Thursday attempted to call Perkins Coie attorney Marc Elias -- who was retained for a Senate ethics inquiry into Menendez that began in 2012.

Lawyers wanted to put him up to help explain issues surrounding Menendez's Senate disclosure forms, which prosecutors say failed to include years' worth of free plane rights the senator took on a wealthy eye doctor's private jet.

But the prosecution objected to the testimony as inadmissible hearsay and irrelevant, and Judge William Walls agreed after lengthy arguments.

Melgen's defense attorney Kirk Ogrosky then told Walls he had not spoken to Menendez defense attorney Abbe Lowell, but they may be moving for a mistrial after having reviewed the record in this case and the preclusion of Elias.