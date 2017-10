(CNN) US Defense Secretary James Mattis has arrived at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, on the first day of his visit to South Korea.

Mattis will visit Observation Post Oullette at the heavily-guarded border, where he will be briefed by Joint Security Area Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Farmer and his South Korean counterpart.

Mattis' trip to the region comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Asia next week.

Developing story - more to come