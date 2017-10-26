Story highlights The targeting began in 2010, according to a 2013 inspector general report

The scandal played over years as Congress investigated

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department on Thursday settled multiple lawsuits over the IRS targeting scandal, decrying actions of the previous administration as it moved to put the cases to bed.

In a statement announcing the settlements, Attorney General Jeff Sessions had strong words for his predecessors, saying it was "clear" that the IRS was "using inappropriate criteria to screen applications" for tax-exempt status under the Obama administration from tea party or conservative groups.

"The IRS's use of these criteria as a basis for heightened scrutiny was wrong and should never have occurred," Sessions said. "It is improper for the IRS to single out groups for different treatment based on their names or ideological positions. Any entitlement to tax exemption should be based on the activities of the organization and whether they fulfill requirements of the law, not the policy positions adopted by members or the name chosen to reflect those views."

The settlement apparently involved no monetary compensation to the groups. In a filing with the court, the Justice Department and plaintiffs asked the court to accept the agreement and dismiss the claims, saying both parties would pay for their own side of the litigation, and asking the court to declare it to be wrong to apply tax laws and rules based on political viewpoint.

The case dates back to 2010, which is when the IRS began using "inappropriate criteria" to evaluate tax exempt status claims from political groups that targeted mainly conservative groups, according to a 2013 inspector general report.

