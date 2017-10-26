(CNN) On the 50th anniversary of his capture in Vietnam, Sen. John McCain recalled the specifics of his ordeal -- and fellow prisoners recounted the courage with which he faced it.

"Hard to believe 50 years ago today my A-4 Skyhawk was shot down over North Vietnam," McCain wrote Thursday in a Facebook post. "The great honor of my life was to serve in the company of heroes in Vietnam, Americans whose comradery, bravery and resilience in the face of tremendous hardship inspired us to resist our captors and find strength and hope even in the darkest of hours."

The Arizona Republican looked back on the experience in a video featuring archival news footage and photos, along with recollections from fellow prisoners of war.

McCain was captured in 1967 and held in the infamous detention facility known as the "Hanoi Hilton" for more than five years, where he was repeatedly tortured. He was released in March 1973.

"I met John McCain in the Hanoi prison camps when I watched him through a peephole in my door display incredible courage and stamina under the most unbelievable conditions," Col. Tom Moe said in an undated clip in the video. "I watched him personally go through these situations, and he would resolutely stand up to the enemy, not only refusing early release but maintaining his courage and his resistance all the way until the day we came home."

