JFK files: Trump teases release as deadline arrives

Trump could block the release of certain documents

Washington (CNN) More than 50 years after President John F. Kennedy was killed, Americans on Thursday may finally get the US government's full accounting of his assassination.

The White House has yet to signal whether Trump would allow the full release of the government's classified documents on the assassination or instead elect to keep some files secret.

As the deadline nears, the White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment asking whether Trump planned to invoke his waiver privilege to keep some of the documents secret, as some members of the US intelligence community have privately requested. A decision to withhold even a sliver of the documents could give conspiracy theorists more fodder to propel their claims.

Trump, for his part, once again teased the release of the documents on Wednesday, but did not make clear whether he planned on allowing the full release. In a Saturday tweet, Trump said he would allow the release of the documents "subject to the release of further information."

