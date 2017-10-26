Budget vote uncertain as Congress tries to move on to tax reform

Story highlights
- At issue is a popular deduction in states with higher state and local taxes
- The House needs to approve the budget in order for tax reform legislation to advance
(CNN)The House of Representatives votes Thursday on a budget resolution that would allow Congress to fast-track a tax reform bill, a major legislative effort that Republicans are desperate to launch.
But frustration over a proposal to eliminate a popular tax deduction has some Republicans threatening to rally together and vote with Democrats in opposition to the budget.
The current tax reform framework calls for nixing the State and Local Tax deduction (SALT), a tax break used by nearly one-third of filers. Cutting the deduction would help Republicans raise more than a trillion dollars to help pay for tax cuts over 10 years, making it a huge source of revenue for their overall plan to reform the tax code.
But Republicans from states like New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California argue that their constituents rely on the deduction. While some are open to making changes to SALT -- such as capping the income level at which taxpayers could use it -- others don't favor any kind of compromise and want tax writers to leave SALT completely alone.
"My solution is to take it off the table," said Republican Rep. Leonard Lance of New Jersey.
Negotiations were set to continue Thursday morning in a closed door meeting, as Republican leaders seek to get more members on board for the budget. The GOP can only afford to lose 22 of its own members and still pass the bill.
While more than 30 Republicans represent districts in high-tax states, it was unclear late Wednesday just how many of them would oppose the budget.
The House passed a budget earlier this month, but the Senate made some changes when it approved it last week and then kicked it back over to the House.
One of those changes was language that targets deductions like SALT, which is why some lawmakers -- like Lance -- say they'll oppose the budget even if a deal is worked out.
"The preference is to keep the state and local tax as is," said Republican Rep. Tom Reed of New York. "Clearly, in my opinion, that is not going to be the case, so then the question becomes, is there a compromise position that we can live with?"
The state and local tax deduction was one of the earliest deductions that Republicans announced would be eliminated, and the uproar was swift. The House GOP is expected to unveil text of its bill next week, and members warn that there will be a dozen more changes to the tax code that will upset members and various constituencies.