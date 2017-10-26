Budget vote uncertain as Congress tries to move on to tax reform

Story highlights At issue is a popular deduction in states with higher state and local taxes

The House needs to approve the budget in order for tax reform legislation to advance

(CNN) The House of Representatives votes Thursday on a budget resolution that would allow Congress to fast-track a tax reform bill, a major legislative effort that Republicans are desperate to launch.

But frustration over a proposal to eliminate a popular tax deduction has some Republicans threatening to rally together and vote with Democrats in opposition to the budget.

The current tax reform framework calls for nixing the State and Local Tax deduction (SALT), a tax break used by nearly one-third of filers. Cutting the deduction would help Republicans raise more than a trillion dollars to help pay for tax cuts over 10 years, making it a huge source of revenue for their overall plan to reform the tax code.

But Republicans from states like New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California argue that their constituents rely on the deduction. While some are open to making changes to SALT -- such as capping the income level at which taxpayers could use it -- others don't favor any kind of compromise and want tax writers to leave SALT completely alone.

"My solution is to take it off the table," said Republican Rep. Leonard Lance of New Jersey.

