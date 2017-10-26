Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton was unaware of the now-infamous dossier of allegations about Donald Trump and Russia prior to Buzzfeed's publishing of the document earlier this year, a source familiar with the matter has told CNN.

Clinton was disappointed that the research from the document was not made public before she lost the 2016 election, the source said.

The New York Times first reported on Wednesday that Clinton didn't know about the dossier until it was published, citing two associates who discussed the matter with her.

The news comes a day after the law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee acknowledged it helped fund opposition research on President Donald Trump that ultimately resulted in the dossier.

CNN reported Tuesday that a source familiar with the matter said the law firm retained the intelligence firm Fusion GOP and entered "into an engagement for research services that began in April 2016 and concluded before the election in early November."

