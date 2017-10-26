Senate intel advances bill to reauthorize spying program with minimal reform

Washington (CNN) The Senate intelligence committee this week advanced legislation that renews the overseas internet surveillance program known as FISA Section 702 through 2025.

National security leaders have called the program, which allows intelligence agencies to legally monitor emails and phone calls of foreign nationals outside of the US, an "indispensable tool" and consider its reauthorization ahead of an expiration date at the end of the year a top priority.

Before passing the measure, members voted unanimously in a closed-door session to include an amendment from committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner that would add a layer of judicial oversight to law enforcement's ability to use information in the surveillance database, an aide said.

Under the amendment, if the FBI searches the Section 702 database for communications of or about a US person and receives a positive result, it would be required to receive a sign-off on the use of the information from the specialized, and secret, FISA court. The FBI would have one business day to present the information they received to the court, and the court would have two days to respond and authorize the search. If the court rejects the FBI's request, the FBI would not be able to use the results they received and would be disabled from using anything that derived from the results.

The three Democrats who voted against the bill, Sens. Ron Wyden, Martin Heinrich and Kamala Harris, said the privacy protections did not go far enough.

Read More