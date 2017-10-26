Air Force says $22M jet crash caused by assembly error

Story highlights The crash occurred on April 5 during a routine surface attack training mission

Large portions of the aircraft were found intact after the crash

Washington (CNN) Investigators have concluded that a $22 million US Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed near Joint Base Andrews, Maryland earlier this year because its engine was improperly assembled and was missing key parts, the service announced Thursday.

The crash occurred April 5 during a routine surface attack training mission.

Shortly after departing Joint Base Andrews, the aircraft "experienced an uncommanded engine acceleration, followed by a loss of thrust," forcing the pilot to execute "critical action procedures for low altitude engine failure," according to an Air Force press release.

The pilot was able to safely eject and did not sustain any injuries but the aircraft was destroyed as it hit the ground.

Large portions of the aircraft, including a wing and the fuselage, were found intact after the crash, allowing investigators to identify it as an F-16, police said at the time of the incident.

