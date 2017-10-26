Story highlights
- A website for a fake pharmaceutical drug is littered with clues about Eminem
- Kid Rock and Eminem are two of the most outspoken musicians politically
- Although their politics don't align, Kid Rock said he spoke with Eminem's manager about not being divided
Washington (CNN)One day after Kid Rock announced his possible run for US Senate seat in Michigan was a hoax and he that had a new album coming out, a fellow musician from his home state appears to possibly have his own stunt campaign.
Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's longtime manager, posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday showing an upcoming album for the rapper Yelawolf. In the background is an ad for a fictional pharmaceutical drug called Revival, that has a website littered with clues tying it to Eminem.
The "E" in "Revival" is backwards, a stylization the rapper uses on his album covers. A video about the drug, imitating the style of pharmaceutical commercials, includes lyrics from his song "Lose Yourself." And descriptions about the drug describe it as "music to your ears" and a "non-injectible medication given through the ear canal."
Like Kid Rock, Eminem has emerged as one of the most political musicians this year, though on the opposite side of the spectrum. In a freestyle rap that aired at the BET Hip-Hop Awards earlier this month, Eminem called President Trump "Donald the b----" and a "racist 94-year-old grandpa."
The following week, Eminem appeared at the Detroit Pistons' home opener and was cheered on the video screen when he introduced the team. Pistons' coach Stan Van Gundy suggested Eminem's appearance made a "statement" in a league where rules prohibit players from kneeling during the National Anthem.
Kid Rock was also at the game but was booed when he appeared on the video screen, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Despite their differences, Kid Rock said in an interview with Howard Stern Tuesday that at the Pistons' game, he spoke to Rosenberg, Eminem's manager, and said, "let's not let this divide us."