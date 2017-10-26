Story highlights A website for a fake pharmaceutical drug is littered with clues about Eminem

Kid Rock and Eminem are two of the most outspoken musicians politically

Although their politics don't align, Kid Rock said he spoke with Eminem's manager about not being divided

Washington (CNN) One day after Kid Rock announced his possible run for US Senate seat in Michigan was a hoax and he that had a new album coming out, a fellow musician from his home state appears to possibly have his own stunt campaign.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's longtime manager, posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday showing an upcoming album for the rapper Yelawolf. In the background is an ad for a fictional pharmaceutical drug called Revival, that has a website littered with clues tying it to Eminem.

Look what arrived at the Shady offices today! @Yelawolf TRIAL BY FIRE comes out this Friday 10/27! #cdbaby A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

The "E" in "Revival" is backwards, a stylization the rapper uses on his album covers. A video about the drug, imitating the style of pharmaceutical commercials, includes lyrics from his song "Lose Yourself." And descriptions about the drug describe it as "music to your ears" and a "non-injectible medication given through the ear canal."

Like Kid Rock, Eminem has emerged as one of the most political musicians this year, though on the opposite side of the spectrum. In a freestyle rap that aired at the BET Hip-Hop Awards earlier this month, Eminem called President Trump "Donald the b----" and a "racist 94-year-old grandpa."

The following week, Eminem appeared at the Detroit Pistons' home opener and was cheered on the video screen when he introduced the team. Pistons' coach Stan Van Gundy suggested Eminem's appearance made a "statement" in a league where rules prohibit players from kneeling during the National Anthem.

