Trump to declare opioid epidemic a public health emergency

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, after months of promising to take sweeping action to combat opioids, will use an event at the White House on Thursday to declare the crisis a public health emergency, White House officials tell CNN.

The move is different from the broad order Trump previewed over the last few months. The President, according to these officials, will direct acting Health Secretary Eric Hargan to declare a public health emergency under the Public Health Services Act -- which directs federal agencies to provide more grant money to combat the epidemic -- not a national emergency through the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

The difference between the two orders is money and scope. If Trump had used the Stafford Act, the federal government would have been able to tap into funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief Fund to combat opioids. A senior administration official, however, argued that the designation was not the right fit because the FEMA money is meant for natural disasters, not health emergencies.

Under the Public Health Services Act designation, no additional federal funding will automatically be directed to the crisis, said an official, but federal agencies will be directed to devote more grant money already in their budget to the problem and take "action to overcome bureaucratic delays and inefficiencies in the hiring process," according to a fact sheet on Trump's order.

The Trump administration, the official added, will work with Congress to fund the Public Health Emergency fund and to increase federal funding in year-end budget deals currently being negotiated in Congress.

