Story highlights The Senate majority leader is taking steps to improve his relationship with President Donald Trump

Mitch McConnell is looking to show Congress implementing the President's agenda

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved Thursday to break filibusters of four appeals court nominees, acting aggressively to break what he complained is "often mindless" Democratic obstruction of President Donald Trump's judicial appointments.

McConnell, who is still reeling from his inability to muscle through the Senate a repeal of the Affordable Care Act , is under increasing political pressure from the right flank of his party to more assertively bolster Trump's legislative agenda, especially by confirming judges to their powerful lifetime posts.

"Senate Democrats have decided to continue wasting the Senate's time with pointless obstruction of these nominees," McConnell said before he filed procedural motions that will be voted on next week to break the filibusters. "Time and again, they have erected partisan procedural hurdles designed not to change an outcome but simply to waste the Senate's time."

"Often," McConnell added, "Democrats don't even oppose the nominee in question."

Each of the nominees McConnell is trying to get confirmed, was appointed to an influential circuit court post: University of Pennsylvania law professor Stephanos Bibas for the third Circuit; Notre Dame law professor Amy Barrett for the 7th Circuit; Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen for the sixth Circuit; and Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid for the tenth Circuit.

Read More