Newark, New Jersey (CNN) A courtroom in New Jersey will briefly turn into a rare scene of bipartisan unity Thursday as Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker are expected to come to the defense of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, both taking the witness stand to defend their colleague facing federal bribery charges, sources with knowledge of the testimony tell CNN.

Graham's office confirmed the testimony in a statement Thursday morning as the senator from South Carolina was seen walking in the federal courthouse.

"Graham is testifying as a character witness for the defense and traveled to the trial at his own personal expense," read the statement. "He will testify about his service with Sen. Menendez in the Senate. Graham's testimony is unrelated to the underlying charges."

With tears in eyes, a visibly moved Menendez said he was "honored" Graham came to testify Thursday.

Prosecutors have accused Menendez of accepting free rides on private jets from Dr. Salomon Melgen, a wealthy ophthalmologist from Florida, and then failing to report the gifts on his Senate disclosure forms as part of an effort to conceal their bribery scheme for years.

