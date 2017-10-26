Story highlights The senators will vouch for their colleague's character

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) A courtroom in New Jersey will briefly turn into a rare scene of bipartisan unity Thursday as Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker are expected to come to the defense of Sen. Bob Menendez, both taking the witness stand to defend their colleague facing federal bribery charges, sources with knowledge of the testimony tell CNN.

Graham and Booker are specifically expected to vouch for the New Jersey Democrat's character and integrity. Prosecutors have accused Menendez of accepting free rides on private jets from Dr. Salomon Melgen, a wealthy ophthalmologist from Florida, and then failing to report the gifts on his Senate disclosure forms as part of an effort to conceal their bribery scheme for years.

All week, jurors have heard from a cast of characters specifically attesting to Menendez's honesty -- including a bishop, a refugee from Turkey and an autism rights advocate.

"I found him to be forthright and honest -- a person of integrity," said Bishop Reginald Jackson, who told jurors he'd known Menendez for over 20 years. "He always did what he said he was going to do."

Thursday's testimony is particularly notable given that most senators -- especially on the Democratic side of the aisle -- have been mum on Menendez's case throughout the trial.