A turning point in war on sexual harassment

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The perpetual battle to stop men sexually attacking, abusing and harassing women appears to have reached a turning point. But what are the chances that we will, indeed, score a lasting victory; that anything will truly change? After all, we've been here before, even recently, and nothing changed.

The best news in this seemingly-Sisyphean struggle -- in which we push this slimy rock up the hill, only to see it roll down again -- is that, for once, we are seeing enough perpetrators at the same time to know that this is not a partisan matter. It's not partisan or racial or limited to any nationality.

In the end, it may be the spectacular downfall of Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood mogul and prominent supporter of the Democratic party, that winds up making the biggest difference.

That's because until intrepid journalists and courageous women managed to tear down Weinstein's protective wall of silence and intimidation, some may have dismissed the avalanche of scandals involving powerful and famous sexual predators as an assault against Republicans, or against the current president, or against Fox News, the television network that most fervently serves as his base of support.

Now we have news about Mark Halperin, a prominent MSNBC contributor and former ABC political director, his trail of alleged sexual harassment also catching up to him in the current wave of revelations. (Halperin denied accusations that he grabbed a woman's breasts and pressed his genitals against others, but has apologized for "inappropriate" behavior.)