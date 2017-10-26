Story highlights Authors: Tillerson's bold comments about Bashar al-Assad's reign coming to an end seems to contradict the public views that Trump has on US priorities in Syria

Assad still has a lot of power, so this is a stale talking point and ruins US credibility, they write

Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him @aarondmiller2. Richard Sokolsky is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. From 2005-2015, he was a member of the secretary of state's Office of Policy Planning. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) Today in Geneva, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -- in the wake of his meeting with the UN's special envoy on Syria -- strained the bounds of his and American credibility to the breaking point with this stunning statement:

"The United States wants a whole and unified Syria with no role for Bashar al-Assad in the government ... the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end, and the only issue is how that should be brought about."

Aaron David Miller

Richard Sokolsky

Not only does the statement raise serious questions about Tillerson's analytical abilities, but it again introduces the worrisome question of precisely who the secretary of state is speaking for. President Donald Trump clearly has no love for Bashar Assad; but he has never made regime change through a peaceful transition or by military force a priority for the United States.

And if Tillerson's comments represent a new tougher approach toward Assad -- perhaps as part of the administration's harder-line policy on Iran -- it will face long odds in achieving its goal.

The Grand Canyon-like gap between US rhetoric and action on Assad's departure has long characterized Washington's policy toward the Syrian leader. President Barack Obama -- joined by Secretary of State John Kerry -- repeatedly called for Assad's removal during the early years of the Syrian civil war when there was at least a faint hope of producing it. Then, the odds in favor of getting rid of the regime were at least plausible, even though the Obama administration hadn't the vaguest idea of how it might be done and was unwilling to commit enough resources to the fight to bring it about either unilaterally or by backing Assad's opponents.

Read More