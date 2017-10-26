I'm black and I'm not avoiding American Airlines

Story highlights Issac Bailey: I'm black but don't plan to avoid American Airlines, despite the travel advisory the NAACP released about possible discrimination

Blacks face too many dire issues -- like white supremacy and police violence -- to get sidetracked by possible misunderstandings on planes

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) I am a black man, but the next time I fly, I don't plan to avoid American Airlines, despite the travel advisory the NAACP released this week about possible discrimination against black people by that airline.

Issac Bailey

It's hard to be alarmed by the advisory, given the paucity of evidence the revered civil rights organization has so far presented -- and because we are living in volatile times during which profound questions about racial and other forms of inequality are popping up everywhere.

The advisory seems trivial by comparison. During times like these, there's only so much moral bandwidth available to highlight and combat wrongs where we can prove them.

For example:

-- Buzzfeed recently reported in an exhaustive news article that former White House senior adviser, Steve Bannon -- who remains a prominent figure trying to reshape the Republican Party -- oversaw a media outlet that, the article alleges based on a cache of emails from Brietbart, frequently used white supremacists to write and shape stories read by millions.