This court ruling could silence alleged victims of sexual misconduct

Story highlights Johnita Due: A recent Massachusetts federal appellate court ruling dismissed a defamation case against Bill Cosby

This decision may slow the momentum behind women coming forward with their stories of sexual harassment and abuse

If they go public, they risk being defamed by the accused and unable to successfully defend themselves, writes Due

Johnita P. Due is vice president and assistant general counsel for CNN. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The movement empowering women to speak up publicly about sexual misconduct against them has been spreading like wildfire across the media and entertainment industries -- and beyond. We've seen the effects this week with public accusations of sexual harassment being made against a Hollywood director, a celebrity chef, a political journalist and even a former president.

Many are hopeful that the voices speaking up will, finally, break the culture of acceptance, turning a blind eye and silence about sexual harassment and assault in our society. There is often a fear that speaking up will lead to some sort of retaliation by the accused, with accusers' reputations at stake. That is why there is often strength in numbers, and as more women speak up and say #MeToo, the more that men in positions of power or authority over women will be held accountable.

Johnita Due

But a Massachusetts federal appellate court ruling last week dismissing a defamation case against Bill Cosby seems dissonant with this growing movement. As a result of the case, women whose characters are maligned by the men they publicly accuse of sexual misconduct could face a great hurdle if they bring defamation actions to restore their reputations. Based on the ruling, raising their voices in the media might force them to meet a higher burden in order to prevail in court.

This particular case involved Kathrine McKee, a former actress and now casting agent, who alleged in a New York Daily News interview on December 22, 2014, that Cosby raped her in a hotel room in 1974. She revealed the alleged rape after more than 20 other women had already come forward with their own accusations of sexual assault.

The same day then-Cosby attorney Martin Singer emailed the Daily News a letter rebutting the allegations made by McKee and the other accusers, rebuking the paper for publishing this "never-before-heard tale" and for ignoring or failing to investigate what he called "evidence undermining [McKee's] reliability" -- which he listed in bullet points with numerous accompanying footnotes, including links to articles.

Read More