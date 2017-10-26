Fernando Alonso to fulfill Daytona 24 Hours ambition

(CNN) Earlier this year he took to the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 2018, Formula One star Fernando Alonso will try to conquer Daytona.

The Spaniard will contest January's Daytona 24 Hours race, as he continues his bid to complete motorsport's fabled "Triple Crown."

Alonso, a two-time world champion, will drive for the United Autosport team with the race taking place during F1's off-season.

United Autosports is owned by Zak Brown, team principal of the McLaren F1 team with which Alonso recently signed a new contract.

"What an exciting and interesting project," Alonso said in a statement. "The Daytona 24 Hours is the most iconic US endurance race and one of the world's great races. Everyone knows it."

The 36-year-old won plenty of fans in the US after an admirable performance in May's Indy 500, when he was forced to withdraw with just 21 laps remaining due to an engine failure.

Alonso has made no secret of his ambition to complete a famous trio of race wins by adding victories in the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to his two Monaco Grand Prix triumphs.

"It's not part of the 'Triple Crown' but, as I have always said, my aim is to be a complete driver and this experience will help me in the preparation for any other endurance race I might take part in," he added.

The only driver to have achieved the feat is Graham Hill, the Briton who completed the set by winning Le Mans in 1972.

Alonso's tilt at Daytona is seen as him stepping up his preparation for a future drive at Le Mans.

JUST WATCHED Ricciardo: I'm recognized in US more than ever Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Ricciardo: I'm recognized in US more than ever 03:08

"As I said many times, the 'Triple Crown' is the main thing," Alonso said at last weekend's US Grand Prix, where his frustration F1 season continued with a seventh retirement.

"I know that the Indy 500 was a nice thing and I felt very competitive, but it was a big challenge that I took from zero, with no testing and no similar racing experience before the Indy 500 at any other oval, it was a big challenge.

"I was competitive and it felt good but if I want to prepare for Le Mans maybe there are other possibilities to prepare Le Mans a little bit better [than I did for] the Indy 500."

Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Fernando Alonso will stay at McLaren in 2018. The British team announced a continuation of their partnership ahead of the US Grand Prix weekend. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Alonso in action at the 2017 British Grand Prix for McLaren. The Spaniard -- a popular figure in Formula One -- has endured a torrid few seasons. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Since rejoining McLaren in 2015, Alonso has had to contend with an under-performing Honda engine. Alonso scored just 11 points in 2015 finishing in 17th place in the drivers' championship. To date he has scored 10 points in 2017. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs It's a far cry from his Renault days when Alonso won the 2005 drivers' championship by a comfortable 21-point margin... Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs ... and backed it up with another world title in 2006 with Renault, denying Michael Schumacher an eighth world title. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Prior to joining McLaren in 2015, Alonso spent five seasons with Ferrari. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Despite numerous race wins, a championship victory continued to allude Alonso during his Ferrari days. He finished runner-up three times to Sebastian Vettel, then at Red Bull. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Out of the running in the 2017 season, Alonso chose to skip the Monaco Grand Prix in May to compete at the Indianapolis 500 -- the famous 500-mile Indy Car race in the US. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs The Spaniard, who had never raced on oval circuits was in contention as the 200-lap race reached the closing stages before disaster struck with 21 laps remaining as a engine failure forced him to retire.

Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs Alonso is hopeful that McLaren's switch from Honda to Renault for the 2018 season will allow him to compete with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Alonso's ups and downs "I need to see some numbers -- some hopes to touch, not only dreams," the 36-year-old told CNN in July. Hide Caption 11 of 11

The Daytona 24 Hours takes place at Daytona International Speedway and takes in parts of the NASCAR oval.

"After the great time I had during the month of May for the Indy 500 I am looking forward to taking part in another legendary race that will bring back all those amazing sensations that US fans gave me."

Brown added: "I'm thrilled we have managed to put a deal together to get Fernando in the car at Daytona.

"Although he hasn't driven an LMP2 car before I'm confident he will pick it up quickly. He's one of the best drivers around so it will be great to have him as part of the team."