Saudi Crown Prince calls Qatar embargo a 'small issue'

(CNN) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince downplayed his country's months long dispute with Qatar in rare comments about the diplomatic and economic boycott.

"Qatar is a very, very, very small issue," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said late Wednesday in a Reuters interview about the tiny gas-rich Gulf Arab country that has been the target of a major embargo since June.

He said the diplomatic rift between the former allies would not affect investment. The Crown Prince is at the helm of an ambitious economic program to help wean Saudi Arabia off oil.

Bin Salman, 32, is widely viewed as the chief architect of the boycott. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, accuse Qatar of financing terrorists and destabilizing the region. Qatar firmly denies the allegations.

The Crown Prince also doubled down on Saudi Arabia's commitment to the Yemen war.

