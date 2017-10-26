(CNN) Iraq's Prime Minister demanded Thursday that Kurdish leaders cancel the results of its independence referendum, rejecting a proposal from Erbil to "freeze" the outcome instead and begin talks over the future of the region.

Speaking from the Iranian capital of Tehran, Haider al-Abadi said the Kurdistan Regional Government, which administers the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq, must comply with the country's constitution.

"We accept only the cancellation of the referendum and the adherence to the constitution," Abadi said Thursday.

The "referendum was held at a time when we were united in fighting a war against Daesh [ISIS]," he added. "We warned against holding the referendum, but to no avail."

Abadi (C) met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd L) in Baghdad on Monday.

The comments appeared to be a dismissal of the KRG's call Wednesday to put the results of its September vote -- in which more than 90% of Iraqi Kurds backed independence -- on hold and start negotiations.

