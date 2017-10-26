Story highlights Hideki Matsuyama is Japan's No. 1 golfer

He'll tee off with Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe

(CNN) Japanese golf star Hideki Matsuyama is looking forward to a "fun day" when he takes to the course with US president Donald Trump.

World No. 4 Matsuyama, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will tee off when the president visits Japan between November 5-7 as part of his Asian tour.

The game is due to take place at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe near Tokyo.

But Matsuyama, who has enjoyed a fine 2017 with three PGA Tour wins and tied second-place finish at the US Open, promised to keep the conversation away from politics over the greens and fairways, although he has no idea how the opportunity came about.

Read More