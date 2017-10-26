Barcelona, Spain (CNN) The Catalan leader's high-wire bid for independence from Spain faltered on Thursday when he backed away from a plan to call new elections amid disagreement within his own party.

Carles Puigdemont, the President of Catalonia, said he had considered the option of dissolving the regional parliament and calling new elections in an effort to shore up his position in the standoff with Madrid.

But in a public statement in Barcelona, the regional capital, Puigdemont rejected the idea, apparently because he could not obtain guarantees from the central government in Madrid that it would not press ahead with a plan to impose direct rule on the region.

"My obligation and responsibility is to explore all the possibilities, absolutely all of them, to find a solution through dialogue, an agreed solution, to a political conflict that is of a democratic nature," he said.

Madrid has scheduled a vote in the Spanish Senate for Friday, in which members will decide whether to suspend Catalonia's autonomy and put it under Madrid's control.

