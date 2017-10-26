(CNN) An emotional Ashley Judd made her first TV appearance on "Good Morning America" since coming forward with allegations of misconduct against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and kickstarting a nationwide discussion about sexual harassment against women.

"I didn't expect that I would feel tearful, but it's been an absolutely tremendously moving two and a half or three weeks," Judd told Diane Sawyer in a portion of an interview broadcast Thursday morning.

She said she met Weinstein in a hotel room for what she believed to be a business meeting. Once she arrived, Judd said she was confronted by a bathrobe-clad Weinstein, who offered her a massage and asked if she would watch him shower.

Her account to the Times was previously confirmed to CNN by her publicist.

Judd said to get out of the situation, she bargained with Weinstein, saying she'd entertain his proposition "after I win an Oscar in one of your movies."

Judd said part of her is not proud of the response, but another part is, because she "got out of there."

"We all do the best we can and our best is good enough," she said. "And it's really okay to have responded however we responded."

Since the Times published its story on October 8, more than 60 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosanna Arquette, Angelina Jolie, Asia Argento, Dawn Dunning, Melissa Sagemiller, Mira Sorvino, Heather Graham/// Lauren Sivan, Louisette Geiss, Cara Delevingne, Katherine Kendall, Tomi-Ann Roberts, Minka Kelly, Rose McGowan, Claire Forlani/// Jessica Barth, Kate Beckinsale, Emma de Caunes, Ashley Judd, Judith Godreche, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, Tara Subkoff, Lauren Holly///Sophie Dix, Lysette Anthony, Angie Everhart, Eva Green, Ivana Lowell, Paula Wachowiak, Lena Heady, Lupita Nyong'o, Heather Kerr

A spokeswoman for Weinstein previously denied the rape allegations in a statement provided to CNN.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," the statement read. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances."

Weinstein has also apologized for his behavior "in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," in a statement released after the Times story.

Judd said she believes there is "hope and help" for everyone, but that if the most severe allegations are true, Weinstein should "absolutely" go to jail.

"What I'd say to Harvey is I love you and I understand that you're sick...there's help for a guy like you," she said.

.@AshleyJudd on Harvey Weinstein: "What I'd say to Harvey is I love you and I understand that you're sick...there's help for a guy like you" pic.twitter.com/3mBkJQ8uMl — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2017

The flood of women who've made allegations against Weinstein has also started a wide-ranging discussion about the culture of sexual harassment in Hollywood and other industries.

Prior to doing the New York Times interview that started it all, Judd said she sought the counsel of her dad and mom, Naomi Judd.

"[I] told her what I was thinking of doing, and she said, 'Go get him,'" Judd said.

More of Judd's interview will air tonight on ABC.