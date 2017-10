(CNN) An emotional Ashley Judd made her first TV appearance on "Good Morning America" since coming forward with allegations of misconduct against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and kickstarting a nationwide discussion about sexual harassment against women.

"I didn't expect that I would feel tearful, but it's been an absolutely tremendously moving two and a half or three weeks," Judd told Diane Sawyer in a portion of an interview broadcast Thursday morning.

Judd, who was one of the first women and actors to come forward with allegations against Weinstein, recalled the alleged meeting back in the 90s that she first recounted to the New York Times in a bombshell story.

She said she met Weinstein in a hotel room for what she believed to be a business meeting. Once she arrived, Judd said she was confronted by a bathrobe-clad Weinstein, who offered her a massage and asked if she would watch him shower.

Her account to the Times was previously confirmed to CNN by her publicist.

