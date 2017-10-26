Tituss Burgess is just being himself

Story highlights Burgess was honored by GLAAD Wednesday

He said he wants to make his fans proud

(CNN) "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Tituss Burgess returned to his native Georgia on Wednesday as a state hero -- even though he doesn't consider himself one.

"Georgia is my heart," the actor said. "But there are some things,legislatively, that Georgia needs to get woke on real quick. So I don't know if I can relish in being a hero because the work isn't done."

GLAAD's Atlanta chapter presented Burgess, who grew up in Athens, Georgia, with its Local Hero Award. The state has recently found itself in the national spotlight over controversial comments made by one of its lawmakers.

This week, Georgia state representative Betty Price, a Republican, was slammed after making comments suggesting that HIV-positive Georgians should be quarantined.

Price, who is also the wife of former U.S. health secretary Tom Price, later told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in a statement that she was simply being "provocative" and that she is not in favor of quarantines.

Read More