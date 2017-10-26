Breaking News

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez excite fans

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 3:05 PM ET, Thu October 26, 2017

Justin Bieber swept the slightly older Selena Gomez off her feet, and the two were on and off for a while. Although their relationship appeared to end for good in 2013, they spent an awful lot of quality time together in 2014 before finally going their separate ways.
Once upon a time in 1999, a young blonde pop star named Jessica Simpson met another young blond-ish pop star, Nick Lachey, at a Teen People party, and they immediately fell in love. Lachey even wrote a song about their passion -- that would be "My Everything" -- and then he and his new bride signed up to film their love for an MTV reality show called "Newlyweds." But instead of finding "happily ever after," Lachey and Simpson found grounds for divorce in 2005 after three years of marriage.
In 2001, every teenager with access to MTV and Teen People wanted to find the Britney Spears to their Justin Timberlake (or vice versa). With those two ruling pop music, not even their questionable fashion could mar the public's love for their romance. Sadly, matching denim outfits wasn't enough to make this last: The couple broke up in 2002, and many listeners believe Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" is about his relationship with Spears.
Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder had amazing chemistry on- and off-screen, from "Edward Scissorhands" to the tattoo parlor, where Depp had "Winona Forever" inked on his arm. Alas, although we adored their courtship, Depp and Ryder weren't meant to be.
Country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert stunned fans when they announced in July that they were divorcing after four years of marriage. There was much sadness on social media over the split.
Madonna's four-year marriage to Sean Penn was one of the wildest rides of the '80s, and that's saying something, but we agree with her words after their divorce in 1989: "I do believe we all have soul mates," she told People magazine. "I don't believe that we necessarily end up with them." After their split, both Madonna and Penn moved on to new relationships (several times).
Lenny Kravitz and former "Cosby Show" star Lisa Bonet seemed tailor-made for each other, right down to their love of hippie style. The pair met at a New Edition concert in 1985 and married in 1987, welcoming daughter Zoe a year later. "We were very young, and it was wonderful," Kravitz recalled in 2013, 20 years after their marriage came to an end. Now, "Zoe's mom and I are best friends," Kravitz said. "It's interesting because that's how the relationship started." Bonet is now married to actor Jason Momoa.
One of our other favorite '90s couples again includes Depp, who dated model Kate Moss from 1994 to 1998. A pairing with that much heat and great hair should never fall apart.
David Arquette and Courteney Cox were so adorable together, they could be endearing in a horror movie, as they were in 1996's "Scream." It was a shock when, after 11 years of marriage, the two announced they were breaking up in 2010. The couple, who have one daughter, Coco, have remained friends.
When "Milkshake" singer Kelis caught Nas' attention at an afterparty for the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, the artistic couple quickly became the hottest pairing in hip-hop. Unfortunately, the sparks flying between the two combusted in 2009, when Kelis -- seven months pregnant with the couple's son, Knight -- filed for divorce after four years of marriage.
Aaron Carter misses the way things were. The singer tweeted in March 2014 that he'll spend his life "trying to better myself to get back to" his ex Hilary Duff, calling her "the love of (my) life." Duff and Carter dated as teens on and off from 2001 to 2003, and just the thought of them reuniting makes us nostalgic.
From their first screen test for 2008's "Twilight," Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were the perfect match. According to director Catherine Hardwicke, Stewart "felt connected to (Pattinson) from the first moment. That electricity or love at first sight or whatever it is." Whatever "it" was, it didn't survive a cheating scandal in 2012, when Stewart admitted that she'd had a "momentary indiscretion" with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders. Call us crazy, but we still have hope for these two. After all, they've rekindled their romance once before.
The reason we're wistful for the days when Ryan Gosling was dating Rachel McAdams is simple: If the two people who starred in "The Notebook" can't make it work, who can?
Khloe Kardashian's whirlwind romance with basketball player Lamar Odom made us skeptical at first, but once we saw them in action we believed love really can be found in a month. Kardashian eventually filed for divorce after nearly five years of marriage. "It's definitely not anything I'm through," she said of her breakup in March 2014. "I'm going through it, but I'm not (over) it." And while she put the divorce proceedings on hold in 2015 to support him through his health crisis, she refiled in July 2016.
Will Arnett shocked fans when he ended his marriage to Amy Poehler. According to People magazine, Arnett filed for divorce in April 2014. The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, first announced their separation in 2012.
With Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom being the type to write love letters to one another -- and Bloom being the kind of romantic who would frame them -- we definitely did not see their 2013 breakup coming. Yet according to Bloom, he and Kerr -- whom he married in 2010 after a three-year courtship -- still love each other, even if it's only as parents to their young son, Flynn.
Gwyneth Paltrow's marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin seemed to be unshakeable (she even had great relationship advice!). But in March 2014, the A-list couple announced that they were undergoing a "conscious uncoupling."
Story highlights

  • Recent report that the pair hung out
  • Fans couldn't be happier

(CNN)Like love, hope springs eternal for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fans.

A recent report of the young stars hanging out has definitely given rise to hope among many in their strong fan bases that the former couple could get back together.
Bieber and Gomez were off-and-on for several years before finally calling it quits in 2014.
    TMZ recently reported that the singers hung out together, with friends, at Gomez's Studio City, California, home.
    Enter the return of #Jelena.
    Social media has been filled with fans expressing delight that Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, appear to be back on good terms.
    For the record, exes can be friends and there has been no word that Gomez has split from her most recent love, singer The Weeknd.
    In 2015, Bieber told Complex magazine that he and Gomez had their identities invested in each other when they were a couple (the pair briefly lived together when Bieber was 18.)
    "When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin' mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other," he said.
    The both have had kind things to say about each other over the years, most recently with Gomez complimenting Bieber's performance in June at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert to aid victims of the terrorist attack.
    "I thought Justin did great," she said. "It was really beautiful."