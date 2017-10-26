Netflix launching 'Stranger Things' post show

Story highlights "Stranger Things" is getting a post show

It comes out same day as season 2

(CNN) As if you weren't already going to binge on season 2 of "Stranger Things."

Netflix has some Halloween candy for you this year as there will now be a "Stranger Things" after show.

"Beyond Stranger Things" is set to be hosted by writer, producer, actor and super fan Jim Rash and according to the streaming giant "tackles inspiration for the series, behind-the-scenes stories, and analyzes every aspect of the second season -- answering all the burning questions."

It will also feature appearances by everyone from creators Matt and Ross Duffer to the cast of the hit series which has found success mixing sci-fi, horror and nostalgia.

Read More