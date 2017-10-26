Anna Wintour names who she would axe from Met Gala

Story highlights Wintour appeared on Corden's show

(CNN) There are two things Anna Wintour apparently is not a fan of: fast food and the President of the United States.

The legendary Vogue editor appeared Wednesday on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which guests either have to answer an uncomfortable question or eat food they find disgusting.

It turns out fast food is what turns Wintour off, so while there were weird options like bull penis, pickled pigs feet and a thousand-year-old egg, there were also items like a bacon cheeseburger in a donut, a chilli smoothie and bacon-wrapped pizza.

Wintour opted to take a bite of the bacon-wrapped pizza rather than rank designers Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren from best to worst.

"It's covered in grease," Wintour exclaimed after eating.

