Anna Wintour names who she would axe from Met Gala

(CNN)There are two things Anna Wintour apparently is not a fan of: fast food and the President of the United States.
The legendary Vogue editor appeared Wednesday on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which guests either have to answer an uncomfortable question or eat food they find disgusting.
It turns out fast food is what turns Wintour off, so while there were weird options like bull penis, pickled pigs feet and a thousand-year-old egg, there were also items like a bacon cheeseburger in a donut, a chilli smoothie and bacon-wrapped pizza.
Wintour opted to take a bite of the bacon-wrapped pizza rather than rank designers Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren from best to worst.
"It's covered in grease," Wintour exclaimed after eating.
Corden decided to dig into the bull penis rather than name which of Wintour's famous dinner guests he enjoyed talking to the least.
But Wintour managed to avoid having to dine on pickled pigs feet by naming the celeb she would never again invite back to the famed Met Gala -- one of the hottest events in pop culture.
"Donald Trump," she said.
She also shut down the rumor that she dated legendary singer Bob Marley by saying it was "fake news," but said she "absolutely" would have hooked up with him had they met and the opportunity presented itself.