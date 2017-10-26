CNN 10 - October 27, 2017

The nation of Kenya holds its second presidential election in three months, President Trump announces a public health emergency concerning opioid abuse, U.S. retail store closings are set to reach a record, and we feature a Great Big Story about a woman with hearing loss who became an award-winning singer-songwriter.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Who is the prime minister of Japan, who called for the snap (or early) election that was held on Sunday?

2. Name the oldest, former U.S. president who appeared at a recent concert that raised money for hurricane victims.

3. What type of animal is believed to be the most endangered marine mammal in the world and is now the focus of an international effort to save it?

4. Lonnie Johnson, an American inventor and scientist, is famous for inventing what popular device, which was launched in 1982?

5. What position in China's government is held by Xi Jinping, who strengthened his grip on power this week when his name was written into China's constitution?

6. An outbreak of food poisoning in the U.S. state of Louisiana resulted in dozens of people being sickened by Clostridium perfringens and what other well-known bacteria?

7. In what nation would you find Olympia, where the ancient Olympic Games were held and where the Olympic torch was lit this week in advance of next year's Games?

8. In what country were a unit of U.S. Green Berets and local forces serving when they were ambushed by 50 suspected ISIS terrorists on October 4?

9. What country, which has the largest economy in East Africa, recently held its second presidential election in three months?

10. Name one of the two reasons cited for the record amount of retail store closings that have been announced in the U.S.

TRANSCRIPT

