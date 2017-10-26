At least 26 killed in Indonesia fireworks factory explosion

(CNN) At least 26 people have been killed and 30 injured in a fireworks factory explosion Thursday near the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Rescuers are on the scene and the number of victims may rise, said Muhammad Suhermanto, a local fire and disaster agency official, speaking to CNN Indonesia.

The explosion happened in the morning in Tangerang, a satellite city on Jakarta's western outskirts, where there are several industrial parks. Ten fire trucks were sent to the scene, Suhermanto said.

A motorcycle stands in the fireworks factory after the explosion on Thursday.

Images of the factory showed a motorbike burned down to its frame, completely charred. Another showed a body in a bag being evacuated.

Officials suspect a fire broke out from an electric short circuit before triggering the explosion.

