Australia Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce loses seat over citizenship

(CNN) Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has been removed from parliament for being a New Zealander, putting the government's majority at risk.

Joyce was one of five lawmakers ruled ineligible Friday by the High Court in Canberra, but the only one from the lower house.

The Australian constitution bars citizens of foreign countries from serving in parliament. Joyce claimed he wasn't aware he held New Zealand citizenship and has since renounced it.

"It's a pretty simple story, we're off to a by-election (and) I put myself forward to the people of New England as a candidate," Joyce told reporters in his constituency, a rural part of eastern Australia, north of Sydney.

"I had no reason to believe I was a citizen of any other country but Australia."

Speaking Friday, Turnbull said it was "clearly not the outcome we were hoping for" but denied that his government faces any instability in the absence of Joyce.

"We have the support of a majority of members," Turnbull said. A no-confidence vote would require all independent and crossbench lawmakers to turn against the government.

.@TurnbullMalcolm: New England will have its say on the 2nd of December, @Barnaby_Joyce is raring to go. MORE: https://t.co/6Iop0LH7gp pic.twitter.com/dPpgt2EHdV — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) October 27, 2017

That this turn of events was caused by New Zealand makes it sting even more for the Australian government, which previously accused its closest rival of "conspiracy" against it

In August, Turnbull accused the then opposition New Zealand Labour Party of working with its Australian counterparts to "undermine the position of the deputy prime minister and the government of Australia."

What's the problem?

Four senators -- Malcolm Roberts, Fiona Nash, Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam -- were also deemed ineligible by the High Court Friday. Because of the way members of the upper house are chosen , replacing them will not require by-elections.

In Joyce's case, his father was a New Zealander, which according to a New Zealand government website, means he is "a New Zealand citizen by descent."

Later the same month, government minister Matt Canavan resigned from his position, but not from the Senate, after he discovered he was an Italian citizen, something he blamed on his mother.

Following the court's decision Friday, Turnbull said his government will refer the matter to electoral authorities, to consider "whether any changes to section 44 should be recommended" or how election laws could be changed.

Turnbull said he wanted to ensure "in our multicultural society that all Australians are able confidently to stand and serve in our parliament."

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and then Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce address the media in Sydney in July 2016.

Who is Barnaby Joyce?

He's also the nemesis of actor Johnny Depp, whose dogs, Pistol and Boo, Joyce threatened to euthanize in April 2016 after they were brought illegally into Australia.

Joyce told lawmakers in August he had discovered he was a New Zealand citizen, throwing his position in parliament into jeopardy.