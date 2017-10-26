Australia Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce loses seat over citizenship

(CNN) Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has been removed from parliament for being a New Zealander.

Joyce was one of several lawmakers ruled ineligible Friday by the High Court in Canberra, but the only one from the lower house.

His removal sparks a by-election and puts Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's one-seat parliamentary majority at risk.

The Australian constitution bars citizens of foreign countries from serving in parliament.

"It's a pretty simple story, we're off to a by-election (and) I put myself forward to the people of New England as a candidate," Joyce told reporters in his constituency, a rural part of eastern Australia, north of Sydney.

